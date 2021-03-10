Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Lithia Motors has raised its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Lithia Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $19.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $377.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $392.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total transaction of $148,302.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,858 shares of company stock valued at $11,785,043 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.92.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

