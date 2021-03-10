Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.
Lithia Motors has raised its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Lithia Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $19.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.
Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $377.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $392.60.
In related news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total transaction of $148,302.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,858 shares of company stock valued at $11,785,043 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.92.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.
