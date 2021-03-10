Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $397.96

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $397.96 and last traded at $386.82, with a volume of 5665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $374.98.

LAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.92.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,303 shares of company stock valued at $10,462,408. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

