Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Increased to GBX 46 by Analysts at Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 39.75 ($0.52).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 40.94 ($0.53) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.21 ($0.58). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.85. The company has a market capitalization of £29.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.45%.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 377,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Insiders acquired 378,544 shares of company stock valued at $14,006,526 in the last ninety days.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.