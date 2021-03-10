loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. loanDepot has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:LDI opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

