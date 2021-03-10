loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. loanDepot has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:LDI opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

