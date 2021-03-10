LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 18.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 20,619 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 17.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 35,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 21,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

CNX stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

