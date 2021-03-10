Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

LL has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,018,000 after buying an additional 178,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,187,000 after buying an additional 115,638 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 7.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 921,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,320,000 after buying an additional 64,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

