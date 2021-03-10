Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55, Yahoo Finance reports. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%.

LUMO stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $107.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.69.

LUMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other Lumos Pharma news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $2,376,282.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $652,796.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Earnings History for Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit