Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55, Yahoo Finance reports. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%.

LUMO stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $107.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

LUMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other Lumos Pharma news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $2,376,282.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $652,796.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.