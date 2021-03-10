Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CFO Brian Keith Roberts Sells 20,000 Shares

Mar 10th, 2021

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,299,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Keith Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 3rd, Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,266,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,595,080. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Lyft by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Lyft by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lyft by 7.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

