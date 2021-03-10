Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stake Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,290 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 186,048 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lyft by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,394,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $65,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,500 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,916,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $135,447,000 after purchasing an additional 983,228 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Lyft by 481.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,019 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 722,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,081,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,888,000 after purchasing an additional 688,787 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Truist lifted their target price on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

In related news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,202,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,786,309 shares of company stock valued at $98,455,134. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

