Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of DaVita by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.32. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

