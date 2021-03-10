Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 109.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 18.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 77.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 137,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after buying an additional 59,895 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 312,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis stock opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day moving average of $101.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

