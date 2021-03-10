Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 23,008 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

