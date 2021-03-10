Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,335.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,468.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,349.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,564.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 159.69, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.48.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,977.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

