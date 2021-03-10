Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 23,191 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,191 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 258,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on USB shares. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $54.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05. The company has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

