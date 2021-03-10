MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Trading 7.1% Higher

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.16 and last traded at $61.47. 776,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 530,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,787,000 after acquiring an additional 665,527 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,643,000 after acquiring an additional 278,218 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,094,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after acquiring an additional 220,090 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,121,000 after acquiring an additional 173,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 934,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 42,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.