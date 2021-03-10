Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.64

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 9596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $654.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 165,994 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 641.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

