Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Trading Down 6.7%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $12.04. Approximately 554,768 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 375,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

The stock has a market cap of $661.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 165,994 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

