Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGIC. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MGIC traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 42,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,875. The stock has a market cap of $807.00 million, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

