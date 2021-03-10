Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.75 Billion

Brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to post sales of $9.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.62 billion and the highest is $9.87 billion. Magna International posted sales of $8.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $40.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.51 billion to $41.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $42.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.23 billion to $43.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Magna International from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Magna International by 207.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Magna International by 7.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in Magna International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,600,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,212,000 after acquiring an additional 84,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 969.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 550,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $90.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

