MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MagnaChip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of MX stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. Equities analysts forecast that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

