MaidSafeCoin Price Hits $0.58 on Exchanges (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $263.93 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.65 or 0.00513852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00070904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00056644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00075603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.58 or 0.00562297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00075509 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

