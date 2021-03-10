Manna (MANNA) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Manna coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Manna has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. Manna has a market capitalization of $916,417.29 and $30.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002094 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,559.06 or 1.00543960 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,988,433 coins and its circulating supply is 861,235,978 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com

Manna Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

