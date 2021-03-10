MAP Protocol Price Hits $0.0141 on Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $790,697.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $282.59 or 0.00502495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00068870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00055562 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00074546 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.46 or 0.00541392 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00075917 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

