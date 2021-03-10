Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRVI. Bank of America began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.13.

MRVI opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $96,654,000.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

