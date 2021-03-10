MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $73,575.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,331 shares of company stock worth $3,000,191. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $1,601,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $745,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 187.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,407 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

