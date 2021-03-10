MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.79.
In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $73,575.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,331 shares of company stock worth $3,000,191. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $1,601,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $745,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 187.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,407 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MarineMax Company Profile
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
