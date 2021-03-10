Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,187. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $598.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

