Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mar 10th, 2021

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of MRKR stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,848. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $119.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

MRKR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Earnings History for Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

