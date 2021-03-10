Maro (MARO) Trading Up 60.8% Over Last 7 Days

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Maro has traded up 60.8% against the US dollar. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Maro has a total market cap of $39.25 million and approximately $197.46 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00053510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.12 or 0.00749475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00065638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00029110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00039508 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 930,444,708 coins and its circulating supply is 473,419,552 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

