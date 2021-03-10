Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have C$18.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$22.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark boosted their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$13.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.27. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.64 and a 1-year high of C$16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.88.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

