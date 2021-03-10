Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $19.50 to $18.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRETF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Martinrea International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Martinrea International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF opened at $10.60 on Friday. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.