MASQ (MASQ) Price Up 16.3% Over Last Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, MASQ has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $4.12 million and $67,267.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.26 or 0.00502329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00067728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00054750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00074202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.46 or 0.00530856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00075397 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,721,411 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars.

