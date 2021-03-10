MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director C Robert Campbell Sells 5,000 Shares

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00.

C Robert Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.77. 530,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $96.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

