MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stake Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 184,579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MasTec were worth $38,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $773,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,220 shares of company stock worth $7,794,314. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

