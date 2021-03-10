Master Contract Token Trading 16.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $594,882.07 and $23,306.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.51 or 0.03256610 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021611 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars.

