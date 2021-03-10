MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.51

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 3833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.
The stock has a market capitalization of $573.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share.
MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
