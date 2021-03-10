McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 6.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE MCK traded up $4.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.34. 28,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,895. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.00. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.