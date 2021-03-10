Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In related news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 14,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $493,422.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,735,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $5,778,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,541 shares in the company, valued at $25,289,959.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,914,920 shares of company stock valued at $78,197,543.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medallia by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 340,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83,288 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79,222 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth $1,392,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLA opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. Medallia has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.59 million. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

