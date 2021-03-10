Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In related news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 14,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $493,422.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,735,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $5,778,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,541 shares in the company, valued at $25,289,959.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,914,920 shares of company stock valued at $78,197,543.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medallia by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 340,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83,288 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79,222 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth $1,392,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLA opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. Medallia has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.59 million. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Analyst Recommendations for Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit