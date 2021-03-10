MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

MediciNova stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after buying an additional 471,747 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MediciNova by 18,840.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 455,562 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in MediciNova during the third quarter worth about $969,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MediciNova by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 71,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 62,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

