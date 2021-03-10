MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.
MediciNova stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.