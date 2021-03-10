MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins lifted their price target on MEG Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on MEG Energy from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Shares of MEGEF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 109,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,857. MEG Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit