MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to $10.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins lifted their price target on MEG Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on MEG Energy from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEGEF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 109,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,857. MEG Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.