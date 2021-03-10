Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.85 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday.

TSE:MR.UN traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.64. 17,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,522. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.18. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$2.61 and a 12 month high of C$7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.61 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

