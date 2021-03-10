Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SMIZF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Friday, February 12th.

SMIZF remained flat at $$8.55 on Wednesday. Meliá Hotels International has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 388 business units in 40 countries, as well as one hundred thousand rooms under the Gran MeliÃ¡, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and circle by Melia brand names.

