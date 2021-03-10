Melon (MLN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.43 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can now be purchased for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00054318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.99 or 0.00757572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00065809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00029188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00040097 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003694 BTC.

About Melon

MLN is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Melon Token Trading

