Meridian Network (LOCK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $327,181.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $882,645.71 and approximately $327,181.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network token can now be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00073681 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001956 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

