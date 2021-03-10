Mesa Air Group’s (MESA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Shares of MESA opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,358 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,788.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,940.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 394,666 shares of company stock worth $4,862,858 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

