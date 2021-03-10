MetaMorph Hits Market Cap of $346,583.76 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $346,583.76 and $57,533.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00052654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.43 or 0.00732382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00065539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00028302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

