Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 2,740 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Chewy by 34.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average of $80.19.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,221.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at $12,125,721.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 713,722 shares of company stock worth $66,590,788 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.