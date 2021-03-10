Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Invests $201,000 in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SIX opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

