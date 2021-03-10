Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New $207,000 Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

In related news, EVP Christopher White sold 154,183 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $4,357,211.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 374,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,380.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,980.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 369,747 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,443. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BE opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

