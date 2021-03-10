Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New $235,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after buying an additional 2,069,010 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after purchasing an additional 978,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 272.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 316,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after buying an additional 231,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

