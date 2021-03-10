Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,500 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 12.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $729,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 80,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSM stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

